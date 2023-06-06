One of the challenges of fishing is getting your quarry to "take the bait." After that, you just reel 'em in. President Biden did just that in his negotiations with House Republican leadership. Not only did Kevin McCarthy take the bait, the president got what he wanted: a two-year extension on a raised debt ceiling.
The best part is that the president let McCarthy think that he had won, even though it was likely a pyrrhic victory. I'm not sure if Joe Biden learned his tricks from Barack Obama, or the other way around.