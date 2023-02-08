I have been following the Republican train-wreck named George Santos since his election. He has been accused of lie after lie after lie.
He is being investigated for improper fundraising, check fraud, fraudulent charitable fundraising and improper campaign donations and financial irregularities. The lies that he told to his constituents have been debunked and are way too many to count or catalogue.
What l would like to know: Would Kevin McCarthy be this uncaring and disinterested if Santos were a Democrat instead of a Republican? Is the Republican majority in our House of Representatives so unsure that they need every vote possible regardless of their veracity and/or ethics? How about it, Mr. Speaker! Would George Santos still be there if he was a registered Democrat?
— Michael Cariker, Bakersfield