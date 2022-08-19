Thank you Robert Price, in Sunday’s Californian, for helping to explain the recent “talking points” demonstrated by Rep. Kevin McCarthy. Price did present us with a dilemma as to which Kevin we are dealing with. “I’ve had it with this man!” said by him on Jan. 7, 2021 (referring to Donald Trump) versus “Clear your calendar,” a threat to Attorney General Merrick Garland last Monday following the fulfillment of a court-approved warrant to search Trump’s residence.

McCarthy has displayed this dual personality many times. It is like the play ‘Doctor Faustus.’ Faust is confronted by two angels, the Good Angel and the Evil Angel. He chooses the latter because he promises him fame and glory at the expense of being good.