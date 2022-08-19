Thank you Robert Price, in Sunday’s Californian, for helping to explain the recent “talking points” demonstrated by Rep. Kevin McCarthy. Price did present us with a dilemma as to which Kevin we are dealing with. “I’ve had it with this man!” said by him on Jan. 7, 2021 (referring to Donald Trump) versus “Clear your calendar,” a threat to Attorney General Merrick Garland last Monday following the fulfillment of a court-approved warrant to search Trump’s residence.
McCarthy has displayed this dual personality many times. It is like the play ‘Doctor Faustus.’ Faust is confronted by two angels, the Good Angel and the Evil Angel. He chooses the latter because he promises him fame and glory at the expense of being good.
The phrase "our better angels" is used frequently now to explain the conundrum many of us face, between choosing good over evil. It comes from Lincoln’s first inaugural speech. He states “We are not enemies, but friends … The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
It is time now for all of us, especially those in power and seeking election, to call upon our "better angels," to recognize what is true. It is not an elusive goal. It is what we seek every day of our lives. Final note: Julia Ward Howe, in her poem “Battle Hymn of the Republic” (1861), ends each stanza with “His truth is marching on!” Truth marches on for me, for you, and for Kevin McCarthy.
— Harry Love, Bakersfield