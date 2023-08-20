Kern County has a connection to the film “Oppenheimer.” In 1978, Kern was embroiled in a debate over the siting of the San Joaquin Nuclear Power Plant, also known as the Wasco Nuclear Power Plant, proposed by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

A selling point to many in Kern County was that the plant would help solve the perched water problem facing much of the farm land in the Central Valley by building a master drain to bring the water to the plant to be used for cooling it. This would allow for more land to be farmed or to be more productive.

Tags

Recommended for you