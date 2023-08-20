Kern County has a connection to the film “Oppenheimer.” In 1978, Kern was embroiled in a debate over the siting of the San Joaquin Nuclear Power Plant, also known as the Wasco Nuclear Power Plant, proposed by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.
A selling point to many in Kern County was that the plant would help solve the perched water problem facing much of the farm land in the Central Valley by building a master drain to bring the water to the plant to be used for cooling it. This would allow for more land to be farmed or to be more productive.
Opposition to the plant arose and the Board of Supervisors called an advisory election to gauge support for the project. During the run up to the election, the proponents brought in Dr. Edward Teller to speak in support of the plant. Teller was one of the scientists who helped develop the atomic bomb and is prominently portrayed in the movie “Oppenheimer.” Much to the consternation of the plant’s proponents, however, in a press conference with Teller, an opponent of the plant asked if the perched water could be used to cool the plant, to which he adamantly responded it could not.
This undercut one of the main reasons to support the plant among county officials and it likely had something to do with the defeat of the plant at the election by a vote of 70% against and 30% in favor.
— Tom Schroeter, Bakersfield