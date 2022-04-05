I applaud Assemblyman Rudy Salas for the bill he has introduced in Sacramento to create an independent redistricting panel here in Kern County.
I was equally appalled by the comments of Cathy Abernathy. She claims that the districts for state office are skewed to intentionally dilute the possibility of a conservative getting elected. As a political operative of long standing she knows the facts.
Facts: Currently 24 percent of registered voters in California are Republicans. And 25 percent of the members of the California Assembly are Republicans; and, 22.5 percent of the members of our state Senate are Republicans. Seems to me that the Republicans are getting the representation they deserve. It’s not the problem of non-Republicans if the Grand Old Party is having difficulty getting folks registered or elected; it is their problem. Their platform if there is one does not resonate with many in California.
If you look at statewide races that have no district boundaries, the party is floundering in recent years. Young people and folks new to our state aren’t impressed by what they are selling.
On the other hand, Supervisor David Couch seems to have proven that if you serve the people well, voters will support you even if your skin color is different than theirs. Kern needs an independent redistricting commission. The 2011 map was a good start and we can do even better.
— Terry Beals, Bakersfield