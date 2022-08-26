The number of abandoned animals in this county increases by the day. Entire litters of puppies are abandoned in the middle of nowhere with no chance of survival. Animals are found dead in bags throughout the orchards and fields. The number of animals euthanized in the shelters has more than tripled since last year. Backyard breeding is rampant on online markets.
Unfortunately, no one is being held accountable for any of this. Shelters are overcrowded and understaffed, causing the animals to never leave their kennels except if they get lucky and adopted, or to be euthanized. This is an absolute crisis and it seems media does not care, government officials do not care, and the community doesn't care or doesn't even realize what is going on.