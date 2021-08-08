Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard has recently recommended that the Kern County Board of Supervisors consider enacting an ordinance which would make living on the streets of Kern County a crime. This is not a solution to houselessness, and it will only harm our community.
In June, a Kern County grand jury called on our local governments to address houselessness by providing housing, not by criminalizing houseless people. They pointed out that a vast majority of the unhoused are teens that have grown out of the foster system and women and children who have fled abusive households. Arrests and fines will only harm our community members, not help them.
The grand jury report insisted that Kern County must turn away from the “not in my neighborhood” mentality. This anti-camping ordinance would be a continuation of the “not in my neighborhood” mentality coming straight from the Kern County government. We cannot wish houselessness away, nor punish people for the circumstance they are in.
Kern County must invest in permanent, affordable housing for our unhoused neighbors. Also, more services for victims of domestic abuse, youth who have aged out of the foster system and for mental health. These investments will deal with the root issues that lead people to becoming unhoused.
These are our community members and they deserve respect and dignity; this ordinance does the opposite by demonizing houselessness. I strongly oppose this ordinance and so should every Kern County resident.
— Cassidy Sheppard, Bakersfield