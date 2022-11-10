The election is over, and some have voted to keep California down with their vote for Democrats. It is my hope that King Newsom will issue these Democrat voters some new mandates.
• All Democrat households will house at least one illegal immigrant family for the current term.
• All pregnant persons of Democrat households will have abortions during the current term.
• Democrat households must forsake all products made from, containing or using fossil fuels.
• Must craft an environmentally friendly replacement for tires on their EV’s. (See mandate above)
I had hopes that all Californians could come together to find a way to lower the cost of living for all, stop the ridiculous crimes happening (I prefer our families not be mugged, shot, raped and/or murdered) and improve the quality of life for more people. Alas, that was not to be. Apparently, a majority of voters like the same old same old and are quite happy with the way things are. Elections do indeed have consequences.
— R.A. Davis, Bakersfield