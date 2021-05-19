I am opposed to the use of electric vehicles on our bike path. I have ridden my bike on the path for more than 15 years. Although a few bikers can go up to 25 miles per hour, my maximum is 15. Many bike slower, especially families with children. Several sections of the path go through parks and urban areas where the majority of the users, besides bikers, are walkers, those pushing baby strollers, and especially joggers. Many are in groups.
As a biker, I must be vigilant when passing everyone; I never can predict who will move directly into my route. This has happened many times, forcing emergency action on my part. I have nearly hit several children.
The faster-moving motorized scooters and bikes will amplify this danger. Posted speed limits will have no effect since enforcement even now is nonexistent. Accidents and injuries will without a doubt increase. I plead with the Bakersfield City Council to limit the path to the slower, non-motorized vehicles. I fear for the safety of all.
— Doug White, Bakersfield