Letter to the editor: Keep our democratic form of government By WILMA J. GOODLOE Oct 26, 2022 Before you cast your vote in next month's election, think on these things.Inflation is temporary and in time can be eliminated.Totalitarianism is permanent, and its dictator is not restricted by a constitution or laws.Please vote for candidates who will keep our democratic form of government.— Wilma J. Goodloe, Bakersfield