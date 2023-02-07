Keep it up Republicans! Keep talking about Chinese balloons (which we just heard happened three times during Trump's unfortunate reign and was not reported). Keep talking about M&M's, gas stoves, drag queens and trans people. Keep banning books and acting autocratic in congressional committee meetings. Keep supporting Trump and his warped ideology. Keep threatening to destroy the American economy because you don't understand the basic reason for the national debt.
In the meantime, inflation has decreased from 9 percent to 6 percent. Wages are up. Gas prices are down. Unemployment is at its lowest rate since 1969. More than 700,000 jobs were created in November, and 80,000 manufacturing jobs have been created since Biden won.