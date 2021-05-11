Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming has integrity, guts, experience, and is a true conservative. I call on all fellow Republicans to heed her clarion call to return to the true foundation of the party.
Bakersfield Rep. Kevin McCarthy has no integrity, no guts (unless Trump is holding his hand), most of his experience is sorting Trump’s candy and kissing Trump’s behind, conservative he is not, but he is a true Trumplican. His call is to support Trump and his Big Lie, rather than the U.S. Constitution and the USA. He will say and do anything to become Speaker of the House.
I am having a hard time understanding how 70 percent of my fellow Republicans can believe Trump’s lies that he actually won the election in 2020. I just can’t grasp that they are that gullible.
— Marjorie Bethke, Bakersfield