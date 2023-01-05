In analyzing the disconnect between the homeless delivery system and those it seeks to serve, one aspect to keep in mind is the importance of attitude.
Service providers who proceed with a judgmental attitude that they are the experts, the rescuers, the agents of power will unlikely be successful in engaging individuals who experience chronic homelessness. Conversely, a respectful, caring, humble approach invites a relationship built upon mutual respect, dignity and trust. This is the groundwork required before gaps can be filled. Successful networks of care start from the ground up.