Now that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has formally accused the Russian military and the leadership in Moscow of committing war crimes in Ukraine, now is not the time to compare the barbarities Putin unleashed in the Ukraine with the depredations Hitler inflicted on all of Europe during World War II.
Vladimir Putin is not the new Adolf Hitler. Putin is a new type of fascist dictator acting on visions of a great Russia that go back to the Tsars of the 19th century. To compare today’s events and war crimes Russia and its armed forces are perpetuating in Ukraine is a blemish on the memory of the victims and survivors of places like Auschwitz, Buchenwald, Dachau and Treblinka concentration camps and all those who suffered under both Hitler and Stalin during that terrible time.
I hope the international criminal court gets ahold of Putin soon, just like the trial of Slobodan Milosovic, the former president of Yugoslavia known as the “Butcher of Belgrade.” He was tried by the ICC in 2001 and died in 2006 while awaiting sentencing. A similar fate awaits Putin. Justice is patient.
— Jeffrey Weese, Bakersfield