It's that time again. Time to brace ourselves for another late hour News Dump. This time — the trial court's anticipated ruling on the latest demand by the former guy in the White House. He wants appointment of a judicial master to oversee the work of the FBI and Justice Department.
We recall the tongue-in-cheek aphorism of a venerable local defense attorney, the late T.P. "Skip" Daly - "Justice delayed is Justice obtained." I still can see his impish wink and grin as he valiantly labored to shovel sand in the gears of justice.