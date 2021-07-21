The death rates are rising once again. The infection rates are rising again. More and more people are ending up in hospital beds and emergency rooms. And, the really problematic thing about this is that the greater percentage of the patients have not been vaccinated. They have been listening to ultra-conservative pundits like Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Maria Bartiromo and more. They are being guided by Republican lawmakers like Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Josh Hawley, Sen. Ted Cruz and a host of Republican Congressmen and women.
Though l have no concrete figures, l would hazard a very strong guess that the bulk of these infections and unvaccinated deaths are Republicans and conservative supporters of the ex-president. Someone ought to clue in Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell that the more dead Republicans we have now will result in a great deal fewer live Republicans voting in 2022 and 2024.
As a registered Democrat, I never thought l’d say this. But, you people cannot support and advance the Republican party if you’re dead!! Get vaccinated! Take the shots. Be around to support your cause in the future. Because, I’ll guarantee you, we Democrats will be!
— Michael Cariker, Bakersfield