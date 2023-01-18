One of my minor annoyances or pet peeves is the mispronunciation and misuse of Sierra Nevada, the primary mountain range in California. Television news anchors and weather reporters will at some point say, "the Sierras." In standard Spanish, the word "sierra" is plural for mountain range. Nevada means "snowy." Hence, snowy mountains.
While many mountain ranges in the United States are unanimously referred to in the plural, such as the Smokies, Rockies, Cascades, etc., the Sierra is already pluralized in its native language, and the television professionals should know better. Imagine a weather forecaster at a Denver station talking and predicting record snow in the Rocky Mountainses — a double plural. Just like the "Sierras."