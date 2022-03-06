I visited the Tehachapi Pass Railroad on Wednesday. A plaque there says in part: "The Tehachapi Pass Railroad line was cut through solid and decomposed granite by up to 3,000 Chinese laborers from Canton, China. They used picks, shovels, horse-drawn carts and blasting powder. This line which climbs out of the San Joaquin Valley and through the Tehachapi mountains had 18 tunnels, 10 bridges and numerous water towers for the old steam locomotives. It was completed in less than two years time under the leadership of civil engineer J.B.Harris, chief of construction — a remarkable feat."
Compare that to the present day, pitiful attempts to construct the ridiculously expensive high-speed railroad in California, which is supposed to connect Los Angeles to Sacramento and San Francisco. Construction began in 2015 and so far has cost about $70 billion. They can't even connect Bakersfield to Merced.
Examples of successful high-speed railroads that have been constructed and are successfully operating in other countries are 1,675 miles in Europe, 1,655 miles in Japan and the astounding 23,500 miles of high-speed railroads in China. So high-speed railways can be successfully constructed, just not in California.
— Byron Ayme, Bakersfield