I got vaccinated as soon as I could get it. I don't understand why we have to pay people to get vaccinated. I know there are people who don't like needles and don't trust the government. I don't like the government being in control of my life either, but there are times when it is just plain smart to go along with what they are asking for your own good. Think about it: If everyone had taken their vaccination as soon as they could, we would be out of this pandemic by now and the governor would end the state of emergency (maybe) and we could all go back to normal.
But with all the people not getting their shots, we keep having more new cases of the virus plus someone who has not been vaccinated makes the perfect place for the virus to mutate into a much deadlier virus that the vaccine doesn't protect us from. Are you going to be able to live with yourself knowing that because you wouldn't get the shot that hundreds of thousands of people died from the new virus, along with many of your loved ones?
I have heard all kinds of reasons why people are against getting vaccinated. Vaccines have done away with many things in the United States and other places, such as polio, small pox and more, so why pay someone for making a bad choice when they should have made a good choice to begin with.
— Ray Leon Shankle Jr., Bakersfield