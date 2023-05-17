Letter to the editor: Just another bait and switch? By STEVE McCALLEY May 17, 2023 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KUDOS to the city of Bakersfield!I want to offer my compliments to the city.They’ve nearly completed their successful eradication of the sycamores planted on the 24th Street Beautification Project.Another bait and switch: Can you say Westside Barkway?— Steve McCalley, Bakersfield Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you