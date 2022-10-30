I own a cab company and my employees are instructed to not transport any person of color because of my sincerely held religious beliefs. Now I'm being unfairly sued for exercising my Constitutional rights. I'm just a Christian being a Christian and living my faith.
The Bible condones slavery and I believe in segregation as it was before, and for a time after, the Civil War. Therefore the people of color will have to use some other means of transportation other than any of my cabs. I know the Bible tells me to love everyone, but I just wish these people were white like me.