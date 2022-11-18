I would like to comment on Haaland vs. Brackeen, the case brought to the U.S. Supreme Court on Nov. 9. This case is like a wolf in sheep's clothing. The plaintiffs argue the case is about a simple adoption custody case, but it has bigger implications for the Native American nations in America.
The Indian Children's Welfare Act was made law in 1978 to protect Native American children from being separated from their families and their tribes. In 2016, a baby was dropped off at a hospital and was given to a foster family to be cared for. The foster family wanted to adopt the baby, but it was later found that the baby was a Native American and that the family and the tribe wanted to adopt the baby, too.