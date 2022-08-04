This past weekend’s annual “In God We Trust” banquet brought to our city Alabama’s former chief justice, Roy Moore. Moore was ousted from office at the instigation of the ACLU for refusing to remove a plaque of the Ten Commandments from his courtroom.
The judge delivered a powerful message on what Abraham Lincoln declared to be “the duty of both men and nations to acknowledge their dependence upon God.”
Citing both our founders and our greatest national leaders, Moore provided convincing proof that in wisely separating church from state, they never intended to foolishly remove God from government or from any other aspect of our national public life, as the ACLU falsely claims.
The annual banquet celebrates the pivotal role Bakersfield holds in the nationwide movement to place the words of our national motto, “In God We Trust,” as the centerpiece of every city hall chambers in America where the people’s business is conducted.
Under the leadership of then-city council woman Jacquie Sullivan, Bakersfield was the first city to do so, quickly followed by all 11 towns and cities in Kern County, and now by more than 700 communities, large and small, here in California and across America.