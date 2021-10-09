My compliments to the Loyola Project for the Innocent, for their work in getting Mr. Dwight Jones out of prison.
The Page 3 article of Sept. 11, in The Californian ("Innocence project secures early release of man originally convicted of double murder") had a lot to unpack; Mr. Jones taking a deal to get out of prison immediately rather than waiting on a new trial and likely exoneration; the admission of new evidence that would likely result in that exoneration; and lastly, that a witness placing Jones at the scene was paid for his testimony and would change his testimony at a new trial.
The quote from the D.A.’s office that Mr. Jones was not “factually innocent” was a clever use of sophistry. But once again the Kern County D.A.’s office has been caught depriving a minority citizen of their right to a fair trial.
A common definition for Critical Race Theory is “a social sciences discipline involving the application of critical theory to issues surrounding the interaction between racial dynamics and social and legal power.” This Jones case would be a fine example to start with. So for those who think Critical Race Theory should not be taught in history class, I agree. It needs to be taught in current events.
— Terry Beals, Bakersfield