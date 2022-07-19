There are those in our society who desire for America to be a socialist country wherein they get to sit on their butt, while the U.S. Socialist America pays for their rent, food and beer. There are those who want to "get" this for free and "get" that for free and let every "one in" at our borders.
Then there is Joe "clueless" Biden eliminating the tax reductions instituted by Trump, which seriously lowered the fuel prices, while Biden gives oil to China wherein he has a partnership interest. No impeachment discussions by anyone.
Personally, I pray that Donald Trump runs for president, and is elected — because Trump can't be bought off by anyone, he has the United States' best interests at the center of his heart, and he can take the constant bombardment of criticism from the liberal socialist non-gender socialites. The new Democratic liberal party bashes Trump at every chance.
Personally, I pray that God takes mercy on this "get rid of God society" yet finds the way to make America realize in the next three years what Biden's liberal America looks like with there being no boys, no girls, no men, no women, no fathers, no mothers, with transgenders setting the new morality for America. I appreciated what President Trump accomplished for this God-forsaken hypocritical country.
— Raymond Reed, Bakersfield