I am ashamed to be a Christian. This is not because I am embarrassed by Jesus. It’s because many other people who claim this label represent bigotry and hatred through the vitriol they proclaim in His name. This was very clear when I watched the KHSD board meeting (Oct. 4).
First, members of this community called educators bullies because we enforce state and county safety mandates or risk complete defunding of needed tax dollars; then I listened to a “pastor” of a so-called Christian church turn around and bully a significant percentage of our students who just want a safe place to learn but are harassed because they do not conform to the religious right. I am ashamed, and I too am angry, sir, because YOU are the bully.
Do you honestly believe that we “indoctrinators” (teachers by legal definition) are capable of convincing students that they should question their sexuality, and we exercise mind control over depressed, dehumanized and frightened individuals so that they will never accept your definition of truth? We can’t even convince them to turn in their homework!
Jesus loves every one of our LGBTQIA+ students; He is the maker of inclusivity. Those who proclaim Christianity should know Galatians 3:28. “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there IS NO MALE NOR FEMALE, for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” That is MY Christ in Christianity. Take this war to Sacramento or to the Devil himself. Leave our students alone.
— Lorraine Campbell, Bakersfield