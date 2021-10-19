Over the last 15 years, actor Daniel Craig has played the dashing British secret agent James Bond. In each of his five films — "Casino Royal” (2006), “Quantum of Silence” (2008), “Skyfall” (2012), “Spectre” (2015), and now “No Time to Die” (2021) — Bond has had a covert license to take the lives of other people, “bad people,” at his discretion.
In each film, Bond has used that license liberally. Many bodies lie along the path of his deadly career. This includes all the earlier Bond films with all the other actors who have played the Bond role.
But something is very different in Craig’s latest film, his last Bond film: “No Time to Die.”
Always an irresponsible womanizer who recklessly uses females for his own sexual recreation and exploitation, in his final film, Bond is deeply in love and completely committed to one woman and totally smitten by the beautiful little daughter he discovers he’s fathered with her.
Not only that, but instead of a license to kill and take life, Bond is now totally willing to give his own life to protect those he loves and to save the lives of millions he will never know.
Thank you, James, for giving us so much exciting entertainment over the last 15 years. But thank you especially for ending your cinematic career by setting such a noble example as to what real manhood is all about.
— Don Clark, Arvin