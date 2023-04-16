I've lost count. Another school shooting — how many is this? I've lost count.
How many more innocent children killed? I've lost count.
How many more families torn apart with grief that will never end? I've lost count.
How many times have assault rifles been used by people for heinous actions? I've lost count.
How many times has the NRA refused to take any action in regard to assault rifles? I've lost count.
People saying that America is the greatest country, and me rolling my eyes. I've lost count.
We, as a country, must do better and we must do it now. This constant attack on our society is unconscionable.
— Suzanne Bierley, Bakersfield