Participatory budgeting is a process that allows community members to decide how public funds are spent in their communities. It is a process that allows for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) communities, which have been historically marginalized in Bakersfield, to have a seat at the table and have their budget priorities heard. Participatory budgeting can be implemented in Bakersfield if it becomes a process that our City Council members prioritize.
People's Budget Bako used participatory budgeting to gather community input and put together their seven asks. One of those asks calls for the City Council to adopt a process that is accessible, clear and direct where the community has a say in where funds are allocated. This ask has been supported by community members throughout this year’s budget presentation hearings but we’ve seen no action or commitment on behalf of City Council to adopt a process like the one People’s Budget Bako is asking for.
Instead of listening to community input, the City Council will be voting Wednesday to increase the Bakersfield Police Department's budget once again with an allocation of 42 percent of the general funds. This means that, as a city, we will be spending $361,670 a day on policing our communities and $218,275 a day on parks and recreation, economic and community development, public works, and housing combined. Our communities deserve a say in where public funds are allocated and they are demanding it.
