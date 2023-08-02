On Sunday I read a letter ("Riparian preserve instead of off-roading park?") against the future off-road motorcycle park location that was ridiculous. A member of the Sierra Club authored his take against the park. It is completely without merit, a Riparian Preserve instead of an off-road park. I am not certain the writer of the item knows the meaning of his main thesis.
RIPARIAN: It means water shore areas and river shore areas. The property is a half a mile from Poso Creek, which is dry most of the time. What is fragile there? A half-mile buffer zone is plenty of distance. A fact that he didn't mention is the dirt we want is worthless. It is an old oil property, not pristine park-like stuff the Sierra Club likes too prance around on. Maybe they should be concerned with other real environmental issues like illegal dumping.