Marjorie Taylor Greene, the freshman congresswoman who caught flak for comparing those reluctant to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to Jews who were forced by the Nazis to wear a star, can be excused for making that remark.
After all, as was the case with the Jews, they face being singled out such as not being able to work, enter college campuses, attend events or travel on airlines if they refuse to go along with the indiscriminate rush to vaccinate everyone.
Although federal law bars mandates for vaccines that have been given emergency use authorization by the FDA rather than full approval, and states not named California allow exemptions to these mandates, a recent Washington Post commentary disingenuously states that people still have a choice even as businesses and schools can legally require coronavirus vaccinations.
In my book, that is still coercion.
Those who have been vaccinated should not have to worry about others who are not due to legitimate concerns that the risks outweigh the benefits of the vaccines, especially when their long-term effects and efficacy are not yet known.
Creepy pro-vaccine commercials, mixed messages from Dr. Anthony Fauci and others, and demands by President Biden for people to "get vaccinated or wear a mask ... until you get vaccinated" only worsen vaccine hesitancy by making them uncomfortable and suspicious.
Perhaps some common sense, which some say is the enemy of ideologues, will win the day should the schoolteachers in Los Angeles prevail with their lawsuit against the vaccine mandates.
— Joel Torczon, Bakersfield