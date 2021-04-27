Can we meet the cops halfway on this project? Across the country, we all know by now that police are reengineering their training departments and as much as we'd like to see change overnight, it takes time to implement it. I'm hoping that Bakersfield can stay out of the headline news with everybody being a little bit smarter and safer.
If you, or somebody you know, has an outstanding felony warrant, get it fixed ASAP. If you, or somebody you know, has an unregistered firearm, turn it in to the authorities ASAP. Refresh yourself on the rules of the childhood game Simon Says.
When the cop says "hands in the air," don't reach for your waistband. When the cop yells STOP, don't run off in the opposite direction. If you are hooked on illegal drugs and prone to being out in public, get some help for yourself. It's available, maybe even free. If you're impaired in any way, please don't get behind the wheel of a car.
It was almost 30 years ago that Rodney King asked the question: "Can't we all just get along?" I think we can, if we all remember that it's a two-way street. We all have some responsibility in the success of the project. It's not just the police who need to change.
— Jim Wood, Bakersfield