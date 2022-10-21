As I watched the riveting Jan. 6 hearing showing Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer take control of an extremely dangerous situation with no help from the president, I noticed Steve Scalise standing there frozen. Then he had the gall to blame Pelosi for lack of protection.
But the one thing that stood out to me more than anything was Kevin McCarthy's call to Trump. The leader screamed in anger, "they are trying to kill me." ME! I didn't even hear Mike Pence say that, and they had a noose set up for him. Me! That is what stands out the loudest. Me! Is this what a leader does? Me! Is this the leader you want? Me!