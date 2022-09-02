With the midterm elections on the horizon, Joe Biden is shopping for votes with the Student Loan Forgiveness Plan. Basically, Biden is forgiving $10,000 of federally funded student loans. This plan offers no solution to the problem of banks providing predatory loans designed to take advantage of the inability of most students to repay these loans in a timely manner. These high interest loans result in huge profits for banks and financial distress for students. This minimal payment forgiveness comes on the heels of a lengthy forgiveness plan discontinuing payments during the COVID crisis. This delay in payments has simply extended the loans and increased the high interest loans.
Now you, the taxpayer, gets to pay the bill for Biden's generosity. In addition, what is to be done for those responsible students who completed their loan payments on time with no generous breaks or assistance? This is a complicated issue in need of congressional debate to establish more control of the banks and their predatory practices without burdening the taxpayers with the cost of Biden's election-year generosity.