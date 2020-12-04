This is a response to a recent letter writer ("Letter to the Editor: The other foot," Nov. 11) who complains about people being mean to President Donald Trump and his supporters. Thousands of people with good reputations have said that Trump is a wicked liar. How can anyone listen to Trump and not know that is true?
Trump is responsible for taking kids away from their parents at the border. Imagine 7-year-olds crying for their parents. Hell is too good for Trump for that one act alone.
But people like the letter writer say that this terrible person is good and we are not supposed to get angry about this. President-elect Joe Biden shouldn't say we should be nice to Republicans until they say that CNN was not fake news.
Now Trump is saying the election is being stolen from him, his last lie in office before he leaves. Biden should say to Trump to be a man and say Trump was beaten fair and square. I'm a Christian too, and my main desire is to watch all the people watch God judge Trump and to see how many lives they hurt and ruined because of their support of Trump.
Clive Oldfield, Bakersfield