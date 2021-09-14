In Response to Steve Clark's letter ("Statue remembered true hero," Sept. 12), there is such a thing as permanent ineligibility. Pete Rose is permanently ineligible from baseball for gambling on baseball games as a player and manager.
Robert E. Lee used the training provided by the United States military to take up arms against the United States of America. This is not patriotism; this is treason. People who make war against the United States should be permanently ineligible from having public statues except in cemeteries and museums.
— Alison Arnold, Bakersfield