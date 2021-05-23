As a Shafter resident, I read David Connell’s piece (“Community Voices: We need a local notification system on pesticides,” May 15) with great interest. I don’t think of myself as an activist, but I do want to know when toxic chemical spray is planned in my neighborhood, and I don’t expect local officials to defy the state in order to avoid protecting my health. That just doesn’t seem right.
As Connell rightly notes, Kern County already has a system in place, unique in California, that provides grower-to-grower notification, and there’s no reason that same system couldn’t be extended to the general public. If Kern Ag Commissioner Fankhauser is determined to provide door hangers, he should go right ahead, but we need public notice posted online as well. As Connell says, “It’s better to over-warn than to not warn at all.”
— Felipa Trujillo, Shafter