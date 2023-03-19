I am writing to express my deep frustration with Kern County's absurd policy of charging people for waste disposal at dump facilities, particularly for items like tires and construction waste, which often end up being illegally dumped on our country roads. And I'm tired of seeing it!
It's time to use some common sense. If a lot of folks are charged money, they simply will dump elsewhere, period. Local government needs to acknowledge its own limitations. You can't force people to do the right thing in this instance. So let's try pursuing policies that encourage good behavior instead of discourage it.