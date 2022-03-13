I have a friend who is a die-hard registered Democrat. He has a rabid hatred toward President Donald Trump and the Republican party, of which I belong to. For four-plus years I listened to his rants, watched anti-Trump videos that he sent me, comedy clips from"Saturday Night Live," and read his rambling text messages.
He would also forward the letters to me that he would write to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. (They reminded me of some of the letters to the editor that are printed in The Californian by some of the frequent writers.) He would refer to me as a "Proud Boy," since I'm a Caucasian Republican. And this person is in his 60s. All of this did not offend me, as I'm not easily offended, and I just considered the source.
After Biden was elected president in 2020, I shared some memes with him that I thought were funny. I also shared my opinions about some of the decisions that Biden was making as president. He always replied with some reference to former President Trump. He finally blocked me on social media, and blocked my phone number so he can no longer receive my phone calls or texts.
I guess "Trump Derangement Syndrome" is a real thing.
— Brad Roark, Bakersfield