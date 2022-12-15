I was the owner of the property at Hart Street and Roberts Lane. My family has owned this property for about the last 40 years. The county has tried to buy this property several times over the years. We would never sell it to them because we did not know what they were going to build there.

When they told us they wanted to build a new fire station, we though this would be good for the entire neighborhood. We knew the fire station that was there was quite old. So we sold them the corner lot. We still own about five acres there.