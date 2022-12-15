I was the owner of the property at Hart Street and Roberts Lane. My family has owned this property for about the last 40 years. The county has tried to buy this property several times over the years. We would never sell it to them because we did not know what they were going to build there.
When they told us they wanted to build a new fire station, we though this would be good for the entire neighborhood. We knew the fire station that was there was quite old. So we sold them the corner lot. We still own about five acres there.
We sold the property with the understanding that they would build a new fire station. All the paperwork states a fire station will be built there. If we had known they were going to build a homeless shelter, we would never have sold the property to them. This makes my remaining property less valuable. Who wants property next to a homeless shelter?
All the homeowners around there will have a hard time selling their property, plus they decided to build this shelter with no input from the community. I think they should live up to their agreement and build a fire station. The agreement was a fire station, not a homeless shelter.