One man, Chuck Bonham, director of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, has been given the extraordinary power through the Interim Operating Procedures for the Smelt Biological Opinion to either end the current pumping restrictions in the Delta, or extend them. The decision will be implemented on Monday. These decisions are made in a bubble where they do not think anyone is paying attention. Now is the time to let Chuck know we are awake and we are watching.

The spotted owl caused a great upset in the logging industry. The owl nearly destroyed the industry and the small towns whose citizens worked in it. Recent fires may have destroyed the owl.