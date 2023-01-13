One man, Chuck Bonham, director of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, has been given the extraordinary power through the Interim Operating Procedures for the Smelt Biological Opinion to either end the current pumping restrictions in the Delta, or extend them. The decision will be implemented on Monday. These decisions are made in a bubble where they do not think anyone is paying attention. Now is the time to let Chuck know we are awake and we are watching.
The spotted owl caused a great upset in the logging industry. The owl nearly destroyed the industry and the small towns whose citizens worked in it. Recent fires may have destroyed the owl.
Public employees are like the rest of us ... we appreciate good and affordable food.
Lack of water has caused more than 752,000, up to 1,000,000 acres of the world's most productive farmland to go fallow. The net effect is inadequate diets for the poor California has great concern for.
In the Central Valley, thousands rely on agriculture for jobs of all types, even to the advertising, commercial and retail services around the state.
The Delta smelt hasn't been found in annual studies for five years. I believe it only requires 3,000 acre feet/day flow to control salt intrusion in the Delta.
The rest can serve the people of all races, employment, health and economic status. We need reliable stored water and groundwater recharge to control subsidence. Even if the CWA limited a 60 percent to 100 percent pumping flow for the next 100 days, perhaps some of that fallow ground could be used for recharge.It will be a positive sign we're all in this together.
— Jerry Todd, Bakersfield