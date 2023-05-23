I appreciated David Richmond’s May 21 Community Voice “Provide specific evidence for your position.” Heck, I’m willing to accept just specific examples, so that the opinions can be evaluated and responded to. It does no good to shout, “You’re bad!” back and forth. I’ll check the facts if the opinion gives specific examples.

Consider the letter on May 19, “The Art of Gaslighting,” with vague accusations that two earlier writers have blind allegiance to the woke majority. Examples would allow us to decide who’s right. (Ironically, previous letters by the same author would support a charge of his blind alliance to the other side, in my opinion at least.)

