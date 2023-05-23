I appreciated David Richmond’s May 21 Community Voice “Provide specific evidence for your position.” Heck, I’m willing to accept just specific examples, so that the opinions can be evaluated and responded to. It does no good to shout, “You’re bad!” back and forth. I’ll check the facts if the opinion gives specific examples.
Consider the letter on May 19, “The Art of Gaslighting,” with vague accusations that two earlier writers have blind allegiance to the woke majority. Examples would allow us to decide who’s right. (Ironically, previous letters by the same author would support a charge of his blind alliance to the other side, in my opinion at least.)
The letter did specify a complaint, allowing a response. “Why did it take nearly 100 days for President Biden to enter negotiations with the Speaker while the debt ceiling deadline was looming?” One answer is it’s impossible to negotiate until the other side is ready to tell you what they want. Republicans didn’t pass a debt bill in the House until April 28. Another answer is that there are no negotiations about “lifting the debt limit.”
Both sides agree that is necessary and vital to do. Republicans are using the necessity of passing a debt increase now to extort terms in future budgets. Democrats, concerned about the disaster that could follow default, are indulging them in talks, but the discussion you have with extortionists is not negotiations. Decent people don’t use such tactics, in my opinion.
— Jay C. Smith, Bakersfield