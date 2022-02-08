I read the article about the appointment of new members for the Measure N oversight committee. Measure N was sold to the citizens as a way to provide funds for public safety, including the hiring of 100 police officers. If my memory is correct, it was announced the measure failed at first, but several days later, the city manager announced it had miraculously passed by several votes. This led many of us to question the results.
A committee was chosen and impaneled to ensure that the funds were spent according to the measure’s language and intention. However, this committee appears to be a toothless dog since the city is not required to follow its direction or requirements or those of the measure itself. As a result, they do as they please with the funds.
Is this taxation without representation? In addition, I predict many political disagreements within those appointed to the committee judging from their political associations and beliefs.
— J.R. Rodriguez, Bakersfield