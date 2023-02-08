Saturday I read two articles in The Californian. I began to understand how our state government operates.
First, I will admit my ignorance. Everyone knows what referendums on ballets are. Right? They are legislation that was passed by our state officials but rejected by a certain number of the state’s population. You know, signatures that were collected by those who sit at tables in front of businesses we use and need. They are kind of a bother, but in truth they serve us.
Here’s the catch. Once our all-knowing legislators in Sacramento put their wisdom on paper and vote for it, we, the ones their wisdom affects, are doomed.
Sure, we can protest by signing a piece of paper, but then what happens? If enough signatures are gathered, others in the state need to know to vote against their legislation when it appears as a referendum later.
That’s the almost impossible part. The reason is because it is so expensive. Those most adversely affected will not or cannot continue the fight. To do that, millions of dollars must be spent.
Our illustrious governor and those on his side know we won't fight. Like my husband says, “They have us over a barrel.”
Basically, we are stuck with those we have elected. That’s where the real fight is.
— Karen Lawson, Bakersfield