The Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 9 reported 986 new cases of COVID-19. This is November. Usually and normally from August to this date thousands have been diagnosed with flu. Usually and normally for the past 50 years in Bakersfield, The Californian has reported that everyone needs to get their flu shot.
As best I can remember and in the 50 years I have lived in Bakersfield, it is the first time that I haven't read where one flu case has been reported. Yet, the COVID-19 vaccine does nothing to prevent the flu. I guess the hospitals no longer see our Bakersfield normal flu cases. The flu must be gone! Good riddance.
— Raymond Reed, Bakersfield