The Taliban take over in Afghanistan; the Republicans take over in Texas. Californians are moving to Texas (fine with me, raises the average IQ in both states).
While California burns and the East floods because of climate change, Kern County makes the problem worse by rubberstamping the underlying climate change reason: more fossil fuel extraction.
The deplorables endanger their own lives and the lives and health of others by refusing to be vaccinated from COVID-19.
Is our species worth preserving?
— Gordon Nipp, Bakersfield