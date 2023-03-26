No one is above the law, not even Donald Trump. This is the new mantra parroted by the Democrats and the mainstream news media. They believe this will work much better than the alleged attack on the White House. These manipulators also believe the correct man (George Soros funded) District Attorney Alvin Briggs is positioned in the right place at the right time to bring down the dreaded Donald Trump.
Let’s take another look at the statement “no one is above the law.” If words still have meaning, it should be stated a little differently. Perhaps they meant to say, no one is above the except for Hillary and Bill Clinton; Barack Obama; Joe and Hunter Biden; Maxine Waters; Pocahontas; The Squad; Chuck Schumer; Adam Schiff; and Al Gore Leone … the man who invented the internet and told us climate change would end the world in 20 years.