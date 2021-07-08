I saw a cartoon recently in which God is sitting on his throne in heaven. The Angel of Death is standing before him and asking, "Father, now is come the time that you decreed for the Earth to be destroyed. Shall l hasten to do thy bidding?" God looks at the angel and says, "they're doing such a good job of it on their own. Why waste the time and the effort?"
We are doing a wonderful job at destroying this planet of ours. In our unending quest for easier lives and fatter wallets, we have poisoned the air that we breathe, the water we drink, the food that we eat, the soil that we stand on, our oceans worldwide. We really have altered the climate on this planet to the point that a great many very learned and brilliant scientists are beginning to wonder if this planet will be able to sustain us as a species. And, what are we doing about it? Precious little.
Too many of us walk around with our heads in the proverbial sand and hope that science is wrong. We would much rather listen to people like Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor-Green, Ron Johnson, Mat Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Ted Cruz and Kevin McCarthy tell us it's all a hoax. There is nothing to fear. All is well. But it isn't.
Mega-droughts, unbelievably high temperatures in the Western United States and the East Coast, wildfires, famines, shrinking polar ice fields, rising oceans levels. We see these things and turn away." Just ignore it and it will go away." Or not.
What kind of future are we giving our children? Our grandchildren? I recently was involved in a discussion with several people about this subject and the prevailing attitude was ... "why should l worry about it? By the time it gets to be a real problem, l'll be dead." Is it all worth it? Will our future generations even have a future? Are we really saving God the time and the effort?
— Michael Cariker, Bakersfield