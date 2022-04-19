I can personally attest to one reason why the IRS is so far behind in processing 2020 tax returns. I prepared the tax returns for myself, my sister and my niece. We all mailed our returns with checks for the amount we owed. About 10 months later all three of us received letters from the IRS office in Philadelphia informing us that they had not received our tax returns. Kind of funny since our checks had been deposited and the IRS showed us with credit balances. They most certainly did receive our tax returns or the checks would not have been deposited.
I reprinted the tax returns and each of us mailed them with cover letters explaining that they needed to check with their Cincinnati office.
If this is an example of the IRS ineptitude, it makes me wonder how many other people got the same letter. If it happens this year, I do not intend to reprint and remail my return. I will direct them to the Cincinnati office.
— Karene R. Williams, Lake Isabella