Once again, our community mailbox was broken into. This is the 10th package that was either stolen from breaking into our box or delivered to the wrong address. I’ve been told it happens all over the city but especially the community mailboxes.

Aside from the fact that gifts or items I ordered for my pets, the house or for enjoyment (books) and the hassle of trying to contact the Post Office and file a claim, it is the fact that the thieves have my personal information from the order that enrages me.