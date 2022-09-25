Once again, our community mailbox was broken into. This is the 10th package that was either stolen from breaking into our box or delivered to the wrong address. I’ve been told it happens all over the city but especially the community mailboxes.
Aside from the fact that gifts or items I ordered for my pets, the house or for enjoyment (books) and the hassle of trying to contact the Post Office and file a claim, it is the fact that the thieves have my personal information from the order that enrages me.
I feel it is the responsibility of the USPS to ensure its mailboxes are secure. If it can’t, then please let us buy our own mailboxes to put in front of our homes and if I can’t get my mail and it gets ripped off, then that’s on me.
I’m sure they will never allow that, so I feel that they should put up security cameras with a warning that the videos will be sent to police. Of course the police won’t do anything, either. My last suggestion is that when a package is delivered in your box, you are alerted by the Post Office with a text; you would sign up for this.
The issue, according to Post Office, is the boxes are broken into because people don’t pick up their mail every day. I do, however, never know when it is coming anymore. From an irate and tired citizen.
— Lynn Bailey, Bakersfield